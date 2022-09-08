A modern Balinese longhouse built with lava stones from the volcano Mount Agung

The two-storey home is naturally ventilated with wooden slats as walls to keep it cool all through the year. From the main door, the living and dining areas open into one large space with panoramic views of the jungle, making it an ideal location for the family to hang out or to entertain.

“You have the wide open view in front of you but you feel like you are in a cocoon when you are inside, so when there is heavy rain, you still feel really comfortable,” said Stefanie.

This indoor-outdoor concept extends to the kitchen, which Stefanie said is her favourite kitchen out of all the houses the family has lived in. Like the living area, the wooden slats keep the space well ventilated while luxurious Italian Carrara marble countertops offer plenty of space for food preparation. The kitchen is also equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, including a Bertazzoni induction cooktop, a Bosch oven and a French-door refrigerator.

“You get fresh air in from outside, but it’s not too open and you can use the two counters really well,” she said.

The kitchen is also the symbolic heart of the home for her. She said: “When we became a family, I really felt that I wanted to eat at home with my family. I want to have what my mother gave me, and a home only becomes a home when you can also eat at home.”