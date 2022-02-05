A concrete house in Singapore that 'floats' above the landscape

When businessman David Low was planning to build a new family home, he wanted a tranquil retreat that would also evolve with his growing art collection.

In his search for a suitable architectural firm to take on the project, Low found affinity with eco.id Architects founder Sim Boon Yang, who has been designing luxury resorts and residential properties in Asia for the last 30 years.

“I dreamed of a house that is not stagnant, but evolving; a place to display my furniture and art pieces,” shared Low, whose Futuristic Store Fixtures is behind the interior furnishings of lifestyle boutiques such as Victoria Secrets, Levi’s and Bath & Body Works.