A Singapore family home built on a steep slope and irregular plot of land

She worked with A D Lab’s design principal Darlene Smyth to create a resort feel with the home’s tropical settings. Smyth was thrilled by the house’s spectacular views, as it was a rare find in Singapore.

Smyth said: “I was very excited when they bought this piece of land. It not only flares out horizontally but it also flares out vertically, because the ground drops about three storeys toward the back of the site, giving a real panorama view of the landscape.”

The modern home is defined by clean lines and stacking blocks. As the owner was very concerned about maximising the site’s slopes, Smyth terraced several decks and usable spaces down the slope and included a gym and some social spaces below so that the grand vista could be viewed from multiple vantage points.