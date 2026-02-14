From Herman Miller to Flos: Inside a Singapore collector’s HDB home filled with vintage furniture

Nestled in the residential heartland of Boon Keng, the home of a longtime design collector seems oddly out of place amid units where residents dry their laundry along the common corridor.

But step inside the collector’s home – a three-room HDB flat – and you’re instantly transported to another world, a world of vintage Herman Miller sofa, Flos lamps and Zanotta bedframe, all curated to within an inch of their lives. It could pass for the lobby of a fashionable boutique hotel, except it’s not.

It’s a world where designers like Marc Newson and Michele De Lucchi are celebrated with the fervour of new parents, and where the design-addicted homeowner keeps a Philippe Starck fly swatter on hand for pesky intruders.

Here, homeowner Erricson Wong presides. The 46-year-old, who co-founded furniture retailer Made & Make with business partner Agnetha Chan in 2013, has lived here for the past seven years.