The multigenerational home of a Singapore doctor and his seven-member family

Dr Loh Hung Soo’s favourite time of the day is in the morning when he wakes very early to exercise in a tranquil Japanese garden and watch koi glide gracefully through the pond.

All this is in the comfort of his home, a hilltop house situated amid lush gardens, where he lives with his wife and their eldest daughter’s family of five.

The semi-retired paediatrician bought the 21,000 sq ft property in the 1990s. But it was only after the tenants had vacated the place in 2016 did he approach his friend TK Quek of RT+Q Architects to design a new family home out of it.