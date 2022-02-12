A bungalow that was once home to former President Ong Teng Cheong

Instead of perceiving the irregularly shaped bungalow as an impediment, Lim worked that aspect to his advantage by installing a statement triangular staircase that extends from the basement to the attic where the master bedroom is located.

He shared: “The shape of the staircase is very organic. In terms of carpentry, it is very hard to achieve that sort of curve so we made some on-site decisions on the placement of the handrails as it turns (upwards).”

At the top floor, the master bedroom and sky garden become a breezy spot for the couple to enjoy a glass of wine or two when all the windows are opened. Besides being a privacy screen, the sky terrace allows the wife, a retired banker, to enjoy her favourite hobby: Gardening. The couple also often spend their weekends shopping in nurseries for plants to cultivate in their garden.