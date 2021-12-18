A colourful house for six with a Pokemon wall and a pole-dancing corner

Lim shared: “We started the project with a monochromatic and earthy palette. But as we got to know the owners better, we introduced a bit more fun, more bold colours and elements to the project, and that’s how this project took its own shape and identity.”

The four children’s bright and breezy rooms make up the length of the house on the third floor and share the same expansive views of the neighbourhood. The rooms were designed to be similar, but the boys had free reign in deciding their respective wall colours. “We also used the terrazzo element for the TV feature. This is to bring up the playfulness of the kids’ rooms,” Lim explained.

The couple’s master bedroom is a cosy sunlit retreat on the fourth floor designed to have the best views of the surroundings. On one end is the sitting area while the bedroom and headboard are on the other. In the middle is a swivel television that can be viewed from the sofa or bed. Ong said: “The balcony serves the purpose of connecting back to nature. It also allows us to relax and people-watch.”