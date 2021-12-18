A colourful house for six with a Pokemon wall and a pole-dancing corner
Resort vibes and whimsical touches come together in this four-storey dream home for a couple and their four young sons.
Growing up in Singapore’s east, homeowners Willie Ong and Jessica Ang had fond memories of the neighbourhood. So when the couple found a suitable piece of land in the area to build their dream home, they were thrilled.
The couple worked with Scott Lee of Muzi Design for the architectural design of the house. Lee designed a layout that would give the family a sense of security as the home was located next to a park connector where curious passers-by are likely to stare in.
A “hierarchy of privacy” was established where the living rooms and bedrooms were on the upper floors and the ground floor was used for more common purposes.
Lee shared: “Tuition teachers that come by for their kids are on the first level. As you ascend to the second level, it's for the immediate family and friends – I’d say the inner circle.”
The open living room was built on the second floor instead, resulting in a more airy and well-ventilated space. Next to it is the swimming pool, the favourite place for the couple’s four sons, especially during weekends when they would jump right in with their cousins.
Ang said: “We have a living room with no pillars and this is very important for us because we spend a lot of time in this area.”
Sujonohun, a firm known for its resort-style aesthetics, worked on the interior design of the house. As its co-founder Sujono Lim got to know the family better, he discovered that the children had enjoyed “catching” Pokemons through the mobile game app during a family trip. So he custom made the swimming pool’s mosaic wall with an element from the game.
Textured materials and bold colours are used to highlight different areas in the home. Pops of pink and walls of deep blues play off woody surfaces and metallic trimmings. For example, the living room’s acoustic panels, which are designed to absorb sounds and reduce echoes, are customised in different shades of pink.
Lim shared: “We started the project with a monochromatic and earthy palette. But as we got to know the owners better, we introduced a bit more fun, more bold colours and elements to the project, and that’s how this project took its own shape and identity.”
The four children’s bright and breezy rooms make up the length of the house on the third floor and share the same expansive views of the neighbourhood. The rooms were designed to be similar, but the boys had free reign in deciding their respective wall colours. “We also used the terrazzo element for the TV feature. This is to bring up the playfulness of the kids’ rooms,” Lim explained.
The couple’s master bedroom is a cosy sunlit retreat on the fourth floor designed to have the best views of the surroundings. On one end is the sitting area while the bedroom and headboard are on the other. In the middle is a swivel television that can be viewed from the sofa or bed. Ong said: “The balcony serves the purpose of connecting back to nature. It also allows us to relax and people-watch.”
A corner of the bedroom is designed for Ang to practise her pole dancing. She had taken up the hobby five years ago to keep fit and express herself. “I love to dance, and pole dancing is [a dance] that allows me to display all the elements and character [of the art form]. The pole dance area is really an art piece because it provides me a stage to perform,” she shared.
Both Lee and Lim are gratified to see the house take on its own identity and shape, and to hear from the happy owners how much it has value-added to their lives.
Ong said: “For me, a dream house is beyond the material. It is coming back to a house and seeing the five people that are very important to you, enjoying every single second that they spend in the house and using the house as how you have planned for it.”
Adapted from the series Remarkable Living (Season 4). Watch full episodes on CNA, every Sunday at 8.30pm.