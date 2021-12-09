How this Singapore pastry chef turned her passion into a profession

On Tras Street, in the heart of Singapore’s bustling central business district, is a pastel-hued patisserie that has delighted many with its delicious, pretty desserts.

Nesuto, which means “nest” in Japanese, serves up delectable cakes and entremets with unusual combinations. Its pastry chef-cum-founder Alicia Wong likes to keep flavours simple and has created star desserts such as the heart-shaped Queen Ispahan, which boasts flavours of lychee, raspberry and rose. It is an entremet with a surprise in the middle and is named after the fragrant damask ispahan rose.

She said: “We want people to be surprised. It's almost like when you unwrap a present, the kind of feeling that it gives you. So it's the same when you’re eating the dessert.

“After they cut it open, immediately, the phones will be out, they start taking photos, and then because you have all of these different colours and layering, they’ll be very curious.”