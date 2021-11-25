The Singaporean pastry chef creating award-winning desserts in Taiwan

What makes an already amazing meal even more memorable? A familiar and comforting dessert, according to Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2021, Singaporean Angela Lai.

The dessert whiz of two-Michelin-starred restaurant Tairroir in Taipei creatively deconstructs classic Taiwanese snacks and pastries by giving them a French twist, and sometimes a brush of her memories of home.

For example, a donut with corn pastry cream brings together two versions of fried dough snacks – Singapore’s Ham Ji Peng and Taiwan’s well-loved childhood corn snack, Shuang Bao Tai.

Lai works closely with Tairroir’s head chef Kai Ho to experiment with and create her desserts, drawing inspiration from the seasonal produce and Chinese flavours in his menus.