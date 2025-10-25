How this man built one of Singapore’s most remarkable Wedgewood collections

Collectors often talk about passion, but rarely about resale. He doesn’t shy away from the topic: “To be honest, I really don’t know what my pieces are worth now. Once I sold a piece locally — it had cost me £3,500 (US$4,684; S$6,070) but sold for far less than that. It was heartbreaking. People today don’t value these items in the same way; they want things for a song.”

Singapore, he said, is not a collector’s market for Wedgwood at the moment. “Maintaining and selling the collection here can be a challenge. I usually prefer to meet buyers first, to know if they genuinely want the item.”

RITUAL OF CARE

Each piece is carefully maintained. “I choose where I display each piece carefully. Every now and then I take everything out: first I photograph the cabinet, then clean each item before putting it back in exactly the same place. They must never be in the sun, always in the shade. I use a dry cloth, or if there are blemishes, I wash with mild soap and water and let them dry naturally.”

Despite their age, Pereira said the older pieces are far from fragile. “The older pieces are not more delicate. In fact, they are the toughest ever.” His words could just as easily describe his own generation — Singaporeans who came of age before Independence, shaped by discipline and endurance.

Alongside the displays are small libraries of Wedgwood reference books, their spines creased and pages marked with tabs that correspond to his collection. Before the internet, this was how collectors did their research: through catalogues raisonnés, museum publications, specialist books, auction catalogues, and museum visits.

Though many people associate Wedgwood with museum vitrines — the brand has a permanent place in the V&A in London — it has quietly been experiencing a revival. In September 2025, Wedgwood launched a collaboration with Jonathan Anderson for his label, JW Anderson. The capsule features Greek cups inspired by a 5th-century mug from Anderson’s own ceramics collection, reimagined in jasper. The partnership highlights how Wedgwood’s legacy continues to inspire new generations of makers and collectors.