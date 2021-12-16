The son of a hawker bringing Singaporean flavours to Taichung, Taiwan

As the only son in the family, Jimmy Lim had to help out at his father’s hawker stall when he was a child. He hated it at first, but slowly grew to enjoy serving guests and seeing them smile.

Today, 39-year-old Lim is the chef-founder of two-Michelin-starred Jl Studio in Taichung, Taiwan, which offers a modern interpretation of Singapore cuisine complemented by French-style cooking techniques. He shared: “Our backbone is Singaporean cuisine, like laksa, Hainanese chicken rice, bak kut teh, while putting it into a more refined version to bringing it to the international stage.”