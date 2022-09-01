How this Singaporean architect built a luxury resort as a love letter to Bali

With an impressive body of work that spans the globe and includes iconic projects such as the Park Hyatt Maldives, W Hotel Seminyak and the National Design Centre in Singapore, asking architect Chan Soo Khian to choose one project that he holds dear might seem an impossible task.

But the principal architect of design and architecture firm SCDA does not hesitate and immediately picks this luxury resort in Bali.

Located in the peaceful village of Kelating, Chan had originally planned to build a vacation home for his family.

“Initially I was in a helicopter looking along the coast for areas where it was not heavily developed. I looked to the back and saw this huge volcano, terrace rice fields and the black sand beach - and then the cliff and the headlands. I felt that a single house sitting in huge nature somehow did not feel quite right. But I did feel a strong spiritual connection to the site so this was the beginning,” he recalled.