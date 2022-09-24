A structure built to look like an impenetrable bunker is actually home to a multigenerational Thai family

Creating a “simple but different” house turned out to be more challenging than anticipated. “The style is modern, but it is not just [from] an architectural approach. This house is kind of an engineering marvel too; we used a lot of engineering approaches. For example, there are no columns in the house so you need an engineer to calculate and design it very well,” he explained.

Taking six years to complete, it features a double-walled exterior with a steel facade that covers the entire building. This not only offers the family privacy, it also insulates the interiors from the hot, tropical climate.

“In the afternoon, it gets very hot. So, the idea is that you have to prevent the heat transfer that occurs inside the house. Even with two-layered bricks, it is not enough hence we imposed another layer that has steel outside to act as an insulator,” he said. “So, when the sun and heat comes into the house, it is protected by the metal sheets and there is air in between the layers. You don’t feel hot at all, it’s very comfortable because of the material used.” The generously sized home has 23 rooms, including a garage, gym, home theatre, multiple living areas and an office space. But the most interesting aspect of the house is the swimming pool located on an upper floor.