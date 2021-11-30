The Taiwanese bamboo artisan whose works are in Apple, Hermes and Loewe stores

As a child, Cheng Tsung Feng enjoyed taking electrical appliances apart and putting them together again. This curiosity eventually led him to study industrial design at university and under a bamboo master craftsman.

Today, Cheng is an internationally recognised artist and designer known for his modern interpretations of bamboo. His installations are found in the boutiques of luxury brands such as Hermes, Apple, and Loewe.

Cheng shared: “Bamboo is a very important starting point for me to get connected with craftwork and traditional culture. And, through creating art, I [turn] the most precious parts of such ancient wisdom into sculptures or massive installation art.”

The flexibility of the natural material intrigues Cheng. “It’s malleable and full of possibilities. It can be turned into powder, or made into strings or soft strips, even tubes, or transformed into something solid and firm,” said Cheng. “It can be small and massive, light and extremely heavy, even very soft, flexible and hard.”