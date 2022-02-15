The female carpenter bringing a different style of furniture making to Taiwan

Taiwanese carpenter Lin Yi Hsuan almost ended up being an animal doctor.

She was doing veterinary studies in university when she realised that cutting up animals wasn’t her cup of tea. So she took off to London to pursue a degree in fashion design instead. Upon graduation, she returned to Taiwan and worked for various apparel companies.

During this time, she started to develop a passion for carpentry, taking classes on and off for about a year-and-a-half. “I love traditional craftsmanship and attended carpentry workshops over the weekends. The more I learnt about it, the more I liked it. I wanted to get to know it more,” Lin shared.

She eventually qualified as a professional carpenter and in 2014, a government grant allowed her to fulfil her dream of opening her own workshop, Yih Wood Studio, in New Taipei City.