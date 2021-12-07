In Taiwan, a secluded resort with hot tea spas and locavore dining

Just an hour away from Taipei city lies the township of Xinpu, renowned for its stunning mountain landscapes, rice fields and fresh produce such as citrus and Asian pear.

It is also a place full of history and culture, where the majority of residents are of Hakka ethnicity, a Han Chinese sub-group. Visitors can experience traditional Hakka-style architecture and cuisine such as Hakka flat noodles, rice vermicelli and traditional desserts.

