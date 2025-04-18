Meet the Singapore bike collector with 17 classic and modern cruisers

Any rusty bicycle left in the bushes by the side of the PCN looks destined for the junkyard. Not to the discerning eyes of Tan Ruiping, who had such an encounter on one of her rides with friends. “I knew I had chanced upon something special,” she said when she recognised its unique shape. The “old bike” turned out to be a cruiser bicycle.

In the world of two wheelers, cruiser bicycles or cruisers stand apart from road bikes, mountain bikes and foldies for two reasons: Chill riding (none of that Lycra-clad need for speed) and looking good while doing so.

After all, these riders are not like the cookie-cutter road bikes you get from Decathlon. The distinctively curved frame – often accentuated with an ornamental “gas tank” – is a giveaway that it’s based on something. Then, there are the swept-back handlebars that don’t look out of place on a motorcycle and you start to wonder: Is the cruiser designed to look like one?

ORIGINAL AMERICAN HEROES

You wouldn’t be wrong. The name “cruiser” might have been coined by the Chicago-based Mead Cycle Company, whose line of Crusader Cruiser bikes back then were based on the appearance of WWII motorcycles.