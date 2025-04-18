Meet the Singapore bike collector with 17 classic and modern cruisers
Tan Ruiping doesn't only collect cruiser bicycles; the 50-year-old also restores them, adds her personal touches to them and even chronicles her experiences in a self-produced magazine.
Any rusty bicycle left in the bushes by the side of the PCN looks destined for the junkyard. Not to the discerning eyes of Tan Ruiping, who had such an encounter on one of her rides with friends. “I knew I had chanced upon something special,” she said when she recognised its unique shape. The “old bike” turned out to be a cruiser bicycle.
In the world of two wheelers, cruiser bicycles or cruisers stand apart from road bikes, mountain bikes and foldies for two reasons: Chill riding (none of that Lycra-clad need for speed) and looking good while doing so.
After all, these riders are not like the cookie-cutter road bikes you get from Decathlon. The distinctively curved frame – often accentuated with an ornamental “gas tank” – is a giveaway that it’s based on something. Then, there are the swept-back handlebars that don’t look out of place on a motorcycle and you start to wonder: Is the cruiser designed to look like one?
ORIGINAL AMERICAN HEROES
You wouldn’t be wrong. The name “cruiser” might have been coined by the Chicago-based Mead Cycle Company, whose line of Crusader Cruiser bikes back then were based on the appearance of WWII motorcycles.
Or the originator could have been Schwinn, another Chicago bike manufacturer that is now synonymous with classic cruiser bikes. In 1933, it introduced its iconic Autocycle model and revolutionary white-wall balloon tyres.
The 1930s to 1950s were the heyday for these classic rides, said Tan, with brands such as Schwinn, Dayton and Columbia taking big bites out of the cruiser pie. It is easy to see their popularity then: The solidly built bikes were made of steel and had single-speed gears and wide tyres, which make them hardy and as easy to fix as they were to ride – practically two-wheeled heroes for newspaper boys and bicycle couriers back in the day.
Cruisers’ popularity took a tumble in the late 1950s and early 1960s when lighter and nimbler road bikes or racers with multiple-speed gears from Europe rode into the scene. After all, these steel old-timers easily weighed between 28kg and 35kg, according to Tan.
It was during the 1990s that the modern cruiser made its appearance and revived interest in the genre. By the turn of the millennium, aficionados were smitten, thanks to collaborations with graphic designers and pop culture references such as Paul Frank and Hello Kitty. The move accomplished what Swatch did for quartz watches.
Take the eye-grabbing Dyno Taboo Tiki Beach Cruiser Bike, for example. It was designed by Von Franco, a Los Angeles lowbrow artist known for melding graffiti, tiki and hot-rod cultures. Throw in personalised touches such as Tan’s zombie rat fender ornament and matching hub caps, and you’re on to something special.
GETTING STARTED
Halfway around the world in Singapore, cruisers, too, got the attention of connoisseurs such as Tan. Her very first cruiser – and probably her favourite (“It’s like asking me which child is my favourite.”) – is a cheeky yellow fellow called the Nirve Paul Frank Scholastic Women's Cruiser Bike.
“I was casually surfing the internet about four years ago when I saw it. I was immediately taken in by the design because it was bright yellow. And it's got race checks on the fenders. Being in the media, in design, those details appealed to me,” said the media director. Tan sold her “COVID-19 mountain bike” soon after getting the Nirve Paul Frank, and over the next few years, she acquired more cruisers to make up her current collection of 17. Other than the Nirve, she also owns four Schwinns, six Electras, two Felts, a JC Higgins, Columbia, Roadmaster and Dyno to date.
The jewel in her two-wheeled crown, so to speak? The original Schwinn B6 Autocycle 1951 that she bought from a collector in Singapore, who had it shipped from the US.
The way a cruiser is ridden is another attraction point for her. “You ride comfortably upright, instead of bent over like on a road bike,” said the 50-year-old Tan appreciatively. “It’s very good for older folks and people with backaches and bad backs.”
Coupled with fat balloon tyres that promise a plush ride and you have a bike that’s made for cruising on the beach, she added. In fact, cruisers are also known as beach cruisers in the US.
Regardless of vintage, cruisers in general, are heavier than the other bikes such as road bikes. “Even the newer ones made of aluminium can weigh about 10kg to 15kg," she said.
Not that Tan minded. “Hitching a bike onto my car rack is my version of going to the gym,” she said of the times she’d to drive one of her bikes (she picks them on a rotational basis) to East Coast Park for a leisurely weekend ride to Marina Bay.
VISITING BIKE DISNEYLAND
So passionate is Tan that she drove four hours each way from Tennessee to Cleveland – and even crossed a time zone – to attend her first-ever swap-meet known as the Get-A-Grip Bike Show.
“I've always read online about people going to swap-meets, buying bikes, shopping parts and all that. So, when I was in the US for a work trip two years ago, I decided, okay, I am going to attend one.”
It was well worth the solo drive. “It was like visiting Bike Disneyland, the happiest place on earth for bike enthusiasts like myself,” she recalled. “From colourful banana seats to antique bike lamps, bells, tires, grips and pedals, there was a piece of something for every treasure-hunter seeking a prized find.”
One of her favourite memories about the swap-meet was seeing a bike that was dedicated to a collector’s mother who had just passed on. “It was an expression of his love for his mother. It also won the top price in the competition for customised bikes.”
Tan couldn’t cart any bike home but “it was truly one of the most memorable moments of my US trip”.
RUST AND BRAKES
Most of Tan's bikes are acquired from Carousell, particularly from sellers in the US, the place of origin for cruisers.
“These bikes usually come from people who have had them in their families for generations. The bikes were probably lying in the barn, attic or garage for years until somebody decides to sell the house. Their great-grandfathers or grandfathers probably rode them,” she said.
Tan is also not above picking up abandoned cruisers, like the one mentioned earlier, which she has since sold. “I bought the others from owners in Singapore, who might have gotten them from the US or back when cruisers were sold here in the 90s.”
It was an uphill climb in the beginning. “I had no idea what to do. I didn't even know how to ride my first cruiser when I got it. The brakes weren’t the typical caliper brakes, if it even had a front brake in the first place.” According to Tan, it is common for cruisers to feature a coaster or backpedal brake like those used in fixies.
“It's illegal to ride a bicycle without a front brake in Singapore, so I had to go and figure it out. I brought it to a bike shop and thankfully, the uncle had a caliper brake that was big enough for the front wheel,” she recalled.
These days, Tan gets her parts from Carousell, Amazon or eBay – the latter two for more unusual options. “Whenever I travel, I try to look for parts that would otherwise be expensive to buy online.”
The same goes for accessories such as baskets, lights, bells and helmets. "I had a benign brain tumour removed 10 years ago, so helmets are important to me," she said of the eight she has to match some of her bikes' designs.
GETTING CRUISING
How much can you expect to pay for a cruiser? “Pre-loved ones can start from S$150,” said Tan. “Brand-new ones can go for above S$1,000. It really depends on the brand, condition of the bike and its rarity.”
The most affordable cruiser in Tan’s collection is also her first, the Nirve Paul Frank, which she bought off Facebook Marketplace for S$130. “It was a steal. I think the owner didn't know the value of the bike,” she said. “Then again, it was a fairly basic bike.”
Her most expensive is a Felt that she bought brand new for about S$1,400 from a local bike shop. “I don't usually buy my bikes brand new. I like them used so that I can restore them. That was the only one I bought new and even so, I customised it a little to make it sportier and unique.”
If space wasn’t a consideration, Tan definitely has a few bikes on her wish list, including the Felt Hot Wheels, Monark Super Deluxe and the classics by Columbia and Elgin. "They may cost a few thousand US dollars each."
Other covetable well-known classic brands that collectors seek, according to Tan, include Western and Dayton. “Micargi, Huffy, sixthreezero and Firmstrong are also popular brands.”
If you don’t mind a reproduction, and not an original collectable, you can get one from Japan, Europe or China, said Tan. “China has really dominated the market. They have copied the models and designs of the original bikes to make modern reproductions, which I have a few. They resemble the originals and are cheaper but in terms of quality, stalwart collectors of American cruisers will tell you they are crap,” she said, laughing.
Another path that cruisers are taking is the electric bike route, said Tan. "People like a bit of pedal assist these days. You can still ride these electric cruisers like a regular bike and can also push the throttle and speed up a bit like a PMD." She hasn't got one in her collection as she still prefers to peddle. "Peddle power is what gets me the exercise."
SINGAPORE’S CRUISING SCENE
Tan is aware of just about 20 active collectors in Singapore. But when it comes to the number of cruiser owners, who “may simply use the bikes as a mode of transportation” and “not actively pursuing or sharing the hobby”, she believes there are probably over a hundred here.
“Generally, the cruiser bike community in Singapore is very small,” said Tan, who manages a Facebook page that has about 130 members. “There are fewer than 10 local members and the rest are from all over the world.”
She let on that the group has not met up in real life “because there’s nothing to swap”. “In fact, if you have anything, it's quite a rarity,” she said.
“Honestly, I don't think many of the members realise that I'm a woman. That’s gonna change after this!” she said of the male-dominated but welcoming and friendly community. “When sellers meet me, they’re always looking for a guy. It’s a hilarious surprise when I walk up to them and see their eyes pop and jaws drop.”
Tan isn’t only bringing the community together online; she has also single-handedly produced two editions of the magazine SpokesPeople in September 2022 and January 2023. “I have a background in media. I do a bit of design and writing, and I like taking photographs of my bikes. So, I thought, why don't I combine my interests, so that I could have a little magazine that chronicles my rides?”
LIVING WITH A COLLECTOR
“My husband threatened to kick me out of the house once. No, I’m just kidding!” laughed Tan when asked about her family’s take on her hobby. “He and my daughters are resigned to the fact that I’m a collector. They are quite accepting, understanding and nice about it.”
And yes, other than curating cruisers, Tan is also a mother to two girls.
“In the early days when my collection started to grow, my daughters would ask, ‘are you looking at bikes again’ whenever I was online, or ‘how come there's one more bike in the house?’. My younger daughter even said, ‘Mum, every time you bring back a bike, I'm gonna take away something’,” she recalled their ribbing.
But lest you think her HDB apartment and corridor are choked up with bikes, you couldn’t be more mistaken. Part of Tan’s collection is expertly incorporated into displays of vintage memorabilia, retro Coke fridge, family photos and ornamental licence plates; the rest are split between a warehouse and her office building’s multi-storeyed carpark.
She admitted that cruisers can take some getting used to because of their heft. But as she wrote in her magazine, “if you have a sense of style, enjoy feeling the breeze and admiring your surroundings while riding, you’ll love cruisers”.
And we can all slow down a little in life.