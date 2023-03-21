This Thai cycling enthusiast owns more than 50 bicycles, including some of the rarest models in the world

When Suratchai Chenyavanij built his double-storey house a decade ago, he told his wife he needed space for four bicycles ‒ which seemed a lot at that time for the budding cyclist.

“This house was designed by my wife while I was just starting to get into cycling so when she asked me how many bikes I want to have in the house, I said four. That is why she designed for four bicycles to be hung on the wall,” he said with a chuckle.

In the years that followed, he noticed that the number of bikes he owned kept increasing as he explored various aspects of cycling from mountain biking to getting around town.

“Actually, I did not intend to collect them but as I continued to buy more, the numbers started to accumulate,” he said.