The Thai chef who hails from four generations of TCM practitioners

In a small alley in Bangkok’s Chinatown is a historical 120-year-old building that could have been easily overlooked if not for Pichaya “Pam” Utharntharm, one of Thailand’s most recognised chefs.

Four generations of Pam’s family had lives and practiced traditional Chinese medicine in the building, which she transformed into fine dining venue Potong in 2021.

“I want to show the world that in this small alley in Chinatown, Bangkok, there is this over 100-year-old building. I turned it into the restaurant of my dreams because it's my ancestors’ legacy. I want to show that through food, there are so many memories in the building that I want to bring back to life again,” shared Pam, 28.