A mother–daughter story behind Threadapeutic, Jakarta’s textile art atelier

Then there are the more sentimental, personal projects. “The most unusual request was from a client who asked me to make new textiles out of her father’s favourite shirts. It’s my favourite project to date. The textiles became a bag and a laptop bag she could use,” the artist recalled.

LABOUR OF LOVE

The offcuts are contributed by a local partner garment factory, PT Suryamandiri, as well as fashion studios like Purana Indonesia, small workshops, evening gown makers, bridal studios and individual donors. Linen, silk, flannel, cotton, lace and cotton-polyester blends – as well as “any fabrics that can give us good texture” – are preferred. “There’s simply too much waste fabric for us to tackle alone. We can’t accept all kinds of fibres, so we came up with criteria for donations – to accept only the kinds of fibres we can use,” Hana shared.

When a commissioned project comes into the studio, Hana takes the lead in getting to know the client and the brief before developing the best concept, approach and material choices for the piece. She then assigns a senior artisan to the job. Initial prototypes are made after the number of layers is determined, the colour palettes are set and the required offcuts are sorted. The final piece is then composed and sewn by the senior artisan.

It is a labourious process, with the artisan hand-cutting between seams to expose the layers. Junior artisans then use a sharp metal brush to unravel the exposed fabric into fringes, creating the final furry texture and blending the colours and layers. This is the longest stage, as it is repeated until the best possible texture is achieved. Lastly, Hana conducts final quality checks and makes any further refinements.

At 61, many begin to think of retirement, but life with Threadapeutic is just beginning for Hana, who started the studio in her 50s. Her story is a reminder that it’s possible to begin a new career later in life. But this is only part of the picture: Threadapeutic has become a family project, with Hana’s youngest daughter, Adriana Justine, now part of the team. Adriana graduated from the National University of Singapore’s Industrial Design course four years after her mother founded the studio.