Inside a striking 3,572 sq ft home in Tokyo built across 5 connecting blocks

Onishi and her husband had approached Ishii – known for his experimental yet minimalist aesthetic – to build their dream home, where they could live together with her mother, without compromising on each family member’s privacy.

“I like Mr Ishii’s architectural work,” said Onishi. “My husband also likes buildings with a profound feeling.”

The residence consists of five connecting blocks and has a built-up area of 3,572 sq ft designed around a slightly sloping terrain. “When I looked at this land, instead of building a whole block, I leveraged on the 50 per cent building-to-land ratio and zoomed in on how to use the empty 50 per cent,” said Ishii. “So I thought of placing the blocks along the way to make use of the empty space. The empty space is also not just in one block but spread out so that many different scenes can be built,” he said.

For instance, the entrance is designed to resemble a picture frame. “From here, the space is actually connected as one. By putting this wall here, creating a shadow, the two spaces are separated by the contrast of brightness and darkness,” he explained.