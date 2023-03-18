This 139-year-old French maison still makes umbrellas using century-old techniques

Whether rain or shine, there is always a good reason to use an umbrella when out and about in the little red dot. So, it makes sense to invest in a brolly that is not only sturdy and well made but can also add a little extra oomph to your outfit of the day.

Enter the 139-year-old Maison Piganiol, one of the oldest umbrella factories in France. Located in the town of Aurillac, which is also known as the birthplace of the French umbrella, these iconic umbrellas are unmistakable for their good looks.

“If you see a Maison Piganiol umbrella on the street, you will recognise it for sure. For women, the umbrellas are shiny and colourful, and the design is all around. And for men, it is a highly fashionable umbrella, the best quality you can find,” said Matthieu Piganiol, the fifth generation owner of this family-run business which was founded by his great-grandfather.