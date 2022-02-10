The humble chef who has cooked for the Oscars – twice

Turkish chef and restaurateur Cihan Kipcak remembers the day celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck asked him to cook for the 2018 Oscars.

It was 2017 and Puck, who has overseen the Oscars’ post-awards dinner menu since 1995, requested Kipcak to cook a few Turkish dishes that were reminiscent of his childhood for him and a gastronomy writer from Spanish daily newspaper El Pais. Kipcak was then working at Puck’s Spago restaurant in Istanbul.

Both were so impressed by how Kipcak elevated traditional Turkish dishes with a modern, avant-garde edge that Puck called him the next day with the Oscars invitation.

