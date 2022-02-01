Why does Chinese culture fascinate this Turkish jewellery designer?

Growing up in a family of Ottoman art collectors, it feels destined that Turkish designer Begum Kiroglu would be creating jewellery that celebrates traditional craftsmanship.

She recalled: “Like many little girls, I was always interested in jewellery, dressing up, makeup. I remember playing with my grandmother and my mother's jewellery. I was begging them to open the safe for me so I could discover what was inside.”

After obtaining degrees in business and fashion management in Italy, Kiroglu pursued a master’s in Chinese culture in Shanghai before working in a Chinese state-owned company. It was then that she started her jewellery brand as a sideline. Begum Khan was launched in 2012, with the first pair of custom cufflinks for her brother’s wedding.