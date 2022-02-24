Girl power: The chef who derives inspiration from her maternal forebears

Coming from a family of extraordinary female cooks may sound intimidating to some women, but Turkish chef Melda Farimaz revels in the culinary talent that has been passed down through generations in her family.

Farimaz was born in Antep, a historical and diverse city known for its grastronomy, located in the southeastern part of Turkey. Her great grandmother had worked in a Dagestan palace in Russia and had learnt techniques such as fermenting meat and vegetables in special closets and pie safes.

Over decades, food traditions were passed from one generation to the next. Farimaz spent summers with her grandmother in the remote village of Sivas where the matriarch would cook delicious meals for the family using whatever she found.

Her father’s job as a police officer also took the family all over Turkey when Farimaz was growing up. She reminisced fondly: “My mother could very nicely adapt all the local meals she learnt during our stays in the different parts of Turkey into what we cooked at home.”