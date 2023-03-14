This collector from Hong Kong has over 1,000 pair of vintage Adidas sneakers. Here’s how his journey started

Sneakerheads are a dime a dozen these days but what sets Eddie Chang apart from the rest is how he has curated his collection. The 56-year-old leadership trainer has spent the past 20 years or so hunting down vintage and rare Adidas sneakers in an attempt to archive the design history of the German footwear maker.

His love for the three stripes began as a child when his mother brought him to Sneakers Street in Hong Kong to buy his first pair of Adidas shoes ‒ the Madrid. “Every kid wanted to have a pair and that is how it was imprinted in my teenage mind and remains until this day,” he recalled.

His next pair of Adidas shoes came much later in life during a business trip in the 1990s. He chanced upon a pair of mint condition vintage Gazelle shoes at a vintage store and could not resist acquiring them.