This Singaporean vinyl collector has over 8,000 records – here’s how he shares his passion with family and friends

For audiophiles, there is little else that can compare with the rich sound quality of vinyl discs when it comes to enjoying music recordings.

Even though there are now newer forms of digital music, there is still a demand for analogue sounds.

“I don’t think vinyl is dead – it has never been. There are still people who love the magic behind the analogue sound,” said entrepreneur CK Teo, who has amassed a collection of over 8,000 vinyl records over the past decade.

“I feel vinyls give a wider dynamic range typically. The warm sound that the vinyl creates is something that is very special. You can get more punch.”

His lifelong passion for music began at a young age when he first began listening to music on his father’s cassette tapes as a child.