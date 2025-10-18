Uncovering the secret side of Sri Lanka at a beachside boutique hotel on the unexplored east coast

I’m usually quite happy not touching grass, but I’d reached that stage of exhaustion where even my out-of-office message sounded passive-aggressive. My brain was fried, my inbox was feral and my idea of relaxation was fantasising about deleting Microsoft Teams. Clearly, the cure wasn’t another weekend brunch – it was escape.

Somewhere, I dared to imagine, there must be a place untouched by notifications or ambition. A secluded beach, perhaps. A sky wide enough to make perspective plausible again. And, preferably, getting there wouldn’t involve enduring the incivility of a long-haul flight. But, were there any real hidden gems left for truly getting away from it all?

Not long after, I was on an easy four-hour flight into Colombo, en route to a tropical paradise.

Kalkudah Beach House in Sri Lanka materialised as the answer: A secluded beachfront retreat situated on a peaceful 25-acre coconut estate; a restored 1980s villa with beautiful Dutch-style arches; a merciful, mere five bedrooms. Just what the doctor ordered.