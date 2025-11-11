Find your seat at the insider’s table with The Culinaire’s List by DBS

Even for devoted diners, Singapore’s crowded dining scene can be tricky to navigate. This year alone, the city saw 285 entries in the Michelin Guide, including 40 restaurants with stars – a sign of its culinary standing, but also a reminder that in such a competitive field, excellence can be easy to miss.

That’s where The Culinaire’s List by DBS comes in. Designed as a curated gateway for select cardmembers, the invitation-only programme highlights a rotating selection of sought-after restaurants, giving members not just clarity but access. Beyond the table, it unlocks perks like priority bookings, off-menu exclusives and the occasional meet-the-chef moment.

Initially launched for DBS Insignia Card members, the programme now extends to DBS Vantage Card members. With tailored entitlements matched to each card, gourmands can look forward to a memorable dining experience.

THE PRESTIGE EDIT

DBS Insignia Card members know that true luxury lies in ease. With The Culinaire’s List, a white-glove experience means that reservations are handled by the DBS Insignia service ambassadors – so members can simply arrive and settle into their bespoke dining experience.

Spanning different philosophies and cuisines, each restaurant on the list offers a distinctive experience. It might be a business lunch over Korean chef Sun Kim’s ocean harvest at Meta or a personal milestone marked by chef Zor Tan’s Chinese-French creations at Born. The list evolves seasonally, presenting the most exciting culinary talents and turning each meal into an occasion of note.