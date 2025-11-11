Find your seat at the insider’s table with The Culinaire’s List by DBS
The programme offers select cardmembers access to Singapore’s most in-demand dining experiences, with priority bookings and tailored privileges.
Even for devoted diners, Singapore’s crowded dining scene can be tricky to navigate. This year alone, the city saw 285 entries in the Michelin Guide, including 40 restaurants with stars – a sign of its culinary standing, but also a reminder that in such a competitive field, excellence can be easy to miss.
That’s where The Culinaire’s List by DBS comes in. Designed as a curated gateway for select cardmembers, the invitation-only programme highlights a rotating selection of sought-after restaurants, giving members not just clarity but access. Beyond the table, it unlocks perks like priority bookings, off-menu exclusives and the occasional meet-the-chef moment.
Initially launched for DBS Insignia Card members, the programme now extends to DBS Vantage Card members. With tailored entitlements matched to each card, gourmands can look forward to a memorable dining experience.
THE PRESTIGE EDIT
DBS Insignia Card members know that true luxury lies in ease. With The Culinaire’s List, a white-glove experience means that reservations are handled by the DBS Insignia service ambassadors – so members can simply arrive and settle into their bespoke dining experience.
Spanning different philosophies and cuisines, each restaurant on the list offers a distinctive experience. It might be a business lunch over Korean chef Sun Kim’s ocean harvest at Meta or a personal milestone marked by chef Zor Tan’s Chinese-French creations at Born. The list evolves seasonally, presenting the most exciting culinary talents and turning each meal into an occasion of note.
Among the latest additions is Somma. Chef Mirko Febbrile draws from the flavours of southern Italy, where he grew up, and reimagines them through a modern lens. His exclusive off-menu dish – Tagliolini Pasta with Beef Garum and Smoked Ikura – blends tradition and innovation. “The dish is a quiet nod to the age-old craft of fermentation that has long shaped Puglia’s culinary traditions,” he shared.
At Peach Blossoms, executive Chinese chef Edward Chong offers his take on Chinese and Southeast Asian flavours with a dish created just for the programme: Caviar, Kampachi, Snow Pear and Yuzu Somen. “It’s about sharing something honest – something I would proudly serve to friends who trust me to cook for them,” said Chong. “I can combine new techniques and explore more adventurous ideas, and still honour the essence of flavours.”
DBS Insignia Card members may also enjoy a chef meet-and-greet during their meal. Additional privileges include a S$50 beverage credit with every two tasting menus ordered per reservation, and a corkage waiver for one bottle during the cardmember’s birthday month – a thoughtful detail to mark a special occasion with their favourite bottle.
THE ART OF ACCESS
In a city of food enthusiasts, getting a table at sought-after restaurants can be a challenge. But for DBS Vantage Card members, The Culinaire’s List offers an easy workaround. Through The Inside Access, a simple email is all it takes to secure priority reservations – even at some of the hardest-to-book places.
Among them is Brasserie Astoria, which serves theatrical plates in the grand surrounds of Victoria Concert Hall. Another exciting addition is Latido – a vibrant Tras Street restaurant from Colombian chef Fernando Arevalo. Named after the Spanish word for “heartbeat”, it offers playful dishes like Sopa Langosta – a riff on the traditional ajiaco (potato soup), elevated with lobster – and Arepas (flatbread) topped with unexpected combinations. For a showstopper, try Lechona – suckling pig roasted till the skin shatters with every bite.
Then there’s The Naked Finn, where chef-owner Ken Loon champions a less-but-better approach. His seafood-led menu is stripped back to let quality produce take the lead, with local flavour profiles that complement the simplicity. His restraint and precision bring out the natural sweetness of each catch, with house-made sauces adding well-judged accents.
Beyond priority reservations, DBS Vantage Card members receive S$30 in beverage credit with every two tasting menus or main courses ordered.
CULINARY CONNECTIONS
Dining at any of the restaurants featured in The Culinaire’s List is an invitation to explore the perspectives of chefs – each plate telling a story of heritage, technique and talent. And perhaps that is what sets The Culinaire’s List apart – not just access to top restaurants, but access to the deeper pleasures of dining well.
Explore the full selection at The Culinaire’s List by DBS.