Storied menus and culinary craft meet at Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB

With the plate as their canvas, many chefs place storytelling at the heart of their cooking. Drawing from personal histories, regional influences and disciplined techniques, they create dishes that extend beyond flavour, offering glimpses of culture, memory and place.

Not every creation, however, makes it onto a public menu. Some dishes sit outside the rhythm of everyday service, conceived as one-off expressions shaped by season, mood or method. For select UOB cardmembers, Asia’s Finest Tables opens access to these seldom-seen expressions.

A year-long programme refreshed quarterly, Asia’s Finest Tables brings together a curated line-up of coveted restaurants across the region. Select UOB cardmembers enjoy priority reservations, exclusive rates for two diners and a full-course dining experience paired with a glass of Taittinger Prestige Rosé Champagne. Beyond chef signatures, specially designed off-menu creations provide a deeper connection with Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs.