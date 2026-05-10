A tech writer puts Google’s AI to the test as a trip planner

Trip planning can feel like a slog, full of chores that artificial intelligence chatbots should be able to speed up. The technology was still bad a couple of years ago. Is it up to the task yet?

As the personal tech columnist for The New York Times and a frequent traveller, I was eager to test whether AI could streamline the planning process, which typically takes me hours of reading travel guides and plugging information into notepads and spreadsheets.

I was mapping out the details for a 14-day trip last month to Taiwan and Hong Kong with my wife and our 20-month-old daughter, and I also wanted help planning an upcoming summer vacation to Hawaii.

I had plenty of options, including piecemeal apps that use AI to book flights as well as popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude. Because I’ve found that it’s usually easier to stick with a single app rather than toggle between a bunch, I decided to focus on one.

I chose Google’s Gemini chatbot app for two reasons. First, unlike the other chatbots, Gemini was already hooked into Google’s extensive resources for finding flights and places to eat, and second, I wanted to test it alongside Ask Maps, a new AI feature built into the Google Maps app.

The good news: The Gemini chatbot, which was recently improved to give more bespoke responses based on personal data, and Ask Maps were a potent combination that saved me time, especially with researching restaurants and tourist attractions. I spent only about 30 minutes planning my activities in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The bad news: Gemini occasionally made mistakes – like forgetting to include underwear on my packing list – so there was manual work I had to do. Despite the imperfections, I generally recommend using Gemini as a virtual travel agent for help with planning your next trip.

Here’s what I learned.

A CHATBOT WITH CONNECTIONS

Gemini is better equipped for trip planning than other AI chatbots because it has direct access to Google Flights and Google Hotels for looking up airfare and lodging. I’m also a firm believer that the joys of packing light also apply to travel apps, and Gemini is essentially a Swiss Army knife.

Google also recently released two new AI features that are useful for trip planning: Personalized Intelligence, an option that users can activate inside the settings of the Gemini app, and Ask Maps, a button that recently began appearing inside the Google Maps app.

With Personalized Intelligence, Gemini can pull data from multiple Google services, including Gmail, Calendar and your search history, to come up with its responses. In other words, if you ask Gemini, “Recommend some restaurants near the hotel when I arrive,” it knows where you’re staying and approximately when you’ll get there based on information found in your email. I liked how I could quickly and efficiently get help from Gemini without having to remind it about the details of my trip.

If you, like me, are concerned about giving Gemini access to so much personal data, just create a Gmail account you use exclusively for travel, and activate Personalized Intelligence on only that account.

In Google Maps, the Ask Maps button lets you ask conversational questions like “Can you explain Tokyo’s train system?” or “Is there a stroller-friendly route to the space museum?” and get Gemini-powered responses based on where you are.

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