How to travel safely with children and teens

Adults must make sure it’s clear who’s watching which child. It’s common for each parent to assume the other is doing so.

Have your kids memorise the name of the hotel or address of the Airbnb, and take a picture of the hotel’s business card (and the room number) and share it with all the family phones. Give everyone a hotel business card to carry.

Before heading out each day, take a family photo on your phone, so you have a record of what your children are wearing in case they get lost. Have everyone wear bright colours so you can spot them. If you’re travelling with more than one child, create a buddy system.

For older kids and teens, Ned Clark, senior vice president of Travel For Teens, a programme that offers travel experiences, suggested “supervised freedom” — taking them where they want to go and staying in the area, giving them space without hovering.

Plan what to do if you and your children are separated. For busy locations, choose a meeting point that’s identifiable, accessible and memorable — like the famous clock at Grand Central Terminal in New York. Point it out more than once so it sinks in. Pick a spot far from a door, since those areas tend to be crowded, and you don’t want your children wandering out into the street.

If you’re in public and can’t find your child, Matthews von Berg offered simple advice: Be loud. “We all have a tendency to kind of panic quietly and look around and try to figure it out,” she said. “But the best thing to do is really be loud and say, ‘I can’t find my 6-year-old! She’s wearing a green T-shirt!’”

PAY SPECIAL ATTENTION TO TRANSPORTATION

Public transit poses particular difficulties, so plan for this specifically.

To avoid being separated, go over how many stops you’re going and where you’re getting off, remind kids to stay with you. If two adults are travelling, have one stationed in front of the children and one behind them. If there is only one adult, Matthews von Berg suggested having the kids board in front of you, which reduces the chance of anyone being left behind.

Experts agreed that if a child is left at a stop when the family boards — or mistakenly gets off while the rest of the family stays on board — the child should wait there until the parent comes to get them, so you should tell them this beforehand. If a child remains on board when the rest of the family disembarks, Matthews von Berg advised telling them, “Get off at the first stop and don’t move.” If too much time passes — such as two or three buses or trains going by — and they are still alone, they should ask an appropriate person for help.

By Danielle Gelfand © The New York Times.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.