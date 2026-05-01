In the foothills of Mount Fuji, the fight is on against unruly tourists

This year, the town took drastic action: It cancelled its marquee cherry blossom festival, which began a decade ago, declaring “the peaceful lives of our citizens are being threatened.” Officials also banned news outlets from capturing picturesque scenes that “could contribute to overtourism.”

Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi said the decision to cancel the festival was not about stopping people from seeing cherry blossoms — indeed, officials did not block off any areas. Instead, he said, he was trying to discourage tourism in the busiest areas in response to complaints from residents about congestion. While the town has built more bathrooms and parking spaces, it has struggled to deal with the foot traffic. He also wants tourists to go to parts of Fujiyoshida not familiar from Instagram.

“The patience of residents is reaching its limit,” he said in an interview at City Hall.

Despite the cancellation of the festival, tens of thousands of people have continued to flock to the town, lining up for selfies at the Chureito Pagoda and snacking on local specialties like Yoshida udon noodles or strawberry-flavoured soft-serve ice cream, coloured red to evoke the sunrise over Mount Fuji.

On a recent day, a group of friends from the United States ventured off the main path to snap selfies under the cherry blossoms.

“I saw this gorgeous photo on social media, and I was like, ‘How can I get myself here as fast as possible’?” said Julia Morrow, 26, a retail worker from Ohio. “If you don’t get that photo, it’s like, what’s the point of the trip?”

Some visitors said they had taken time to study Japanese customs before their arrival: No walking and eating at the same time. Carry your own trash bag.

“We’re trying to be respectful,” said Karlene Morgan, a teacher from New Zealand, who was on an 11-day tour of Japan with her partner to see cherry blossoms. “It’s what we would want if someone was coming to our country.”

‘I WANT TO ESCAPE’

For decades, Fujiyoshida was well off the radar, even for many Japanese. That began to change in 2013, when UNESCO added Mount Fuji to its World Heritage list. With the local weaving industry in decline, the town tried to appeal to a more cosmopolitan crowd. Wine bars and traditional izakaya bars popped up where vacant shops once stood.