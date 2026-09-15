Bangkok’s historic Custom House reborn as The Langham’s newest luxury hotel

When CNA Luxury met Nick Downing, general manager of The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok, he was both energised and exhausted. With the opening just months away, his hard hat suggested he remained very much in work mode. Yet his enthusiasm was obvious, with simple questions prompting excursions through nearly 140 years of Bangkok history.

Behind him, one of the city’s great architectural survivors is nearing the end of an extraordinary transformation. Built in 1888, Bangkok’s former Custom House spent decades deteriorating on the banks of the Chao Phraya. Parts had collapsed. Floorboards were missing. Most remarkably, the central building had sunk below river level.

When it opens on Dec 20, 2026, the reborn complex will be home to one of Bangkok’s most anticipated new luxury hotels. There will be just 60 rooms and 15 suites, alongside Chuan Spa, restaurants involving some of the biggest names on Bangkok’s food scene, and Crowntail, a riverside bar with its own pier. T’ang Court, the three-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant at The Langham, Hong Kong, will also make its Bangkok debut here.

But first, there was the small matter of rescuing the building.