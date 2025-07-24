Michelin Guide Singapore 2025: Sushi Sakuta promoted to two stars, one restaurant gets its first star

The ninth edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore announced a total of 42 starred restaurants. The live ceremony was held Thursday night (Jul 24) at The Sands Grand Ballroom in Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

European restaurants Les Amis at Shaw Centre, Odette at National Gallery Singapore and Zen at Bukit Pasoh Road continue to dominate the three-star category. Les Amis’ executive chef Sebastien Lepinoy said that despite being awarded three stars for the past six years, they cannot rest on their laurels. “Around 40 per cent of our tourist guests come to our restaurant because of the guide. So every year we must push and improve our operations. We did a total renovation of our kitchen this year to keep it at top level.”

This year, former one-star Sushi Sakuta joined the ranks of two-star recipients: Cloudstreet at Amoy Street, Jaan by Kirk Westaway in Swissotel The Stamford Singapore, Meta at Mohamed Sultan Road, One Fullerton’s Saint Pierre and Shokouwa as well as Thevar, which just moved to 16 Mohamed Sultan Road.

Among the 32 one-star winners was progressive Japanese restaurant Omakase @Stevens, whose head chef, Osaka native Kazuki Arimoto, was also named Young Chef of the Year. The 31-year-old, who started as sous chef at the restaurant in 2022 and took over the helm last year, joked that he was not that young and attributed his success to his team.

He said: “It’s never a one-person effort. We work as a team to personalise the dining experience for our 16 customers. We change options for regulars so they taste something different each time.”