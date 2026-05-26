Raffles Courtyard to become pet-friendly from Jun 1 alongside new menu and dining deals

Pet owners, rejoice – you can soon add another restaurant in Singapore to the list of places you can dine with your furry companions. From Jun 1, Raffles Courtyard, the alfresco bar and lounge of Raffles Hotel Singapore, will become a designated pet-friendly dining space, welcoming guests and their pets every day of the week.

Complementing this change is a recently refreshed Raffles Courtyard menu, featuring a selection of local and regional classics reimagined by the chefs. The menu also includes Peranakan dishes created in collaboration with Grace Kee, the founder and chef of private dining concept Good Graces.