Raffles Courtyard to become pet-friendly from Jun 1 alongside new menu and dining deals
There are now more reasons to linger at Raffles Hotel Singapore's alfresco bar and lounge.
Pet owners, rejoice – you can soon add another restaurant in Singapore to the list of places you can dine with your furry companions. From Jun 1, Raffles Courtyard, the alfresco bar and lounge of Raffles Hotel Singapore, will become a designated pet-friendly dining space, welcoming guests and their pets every day of the week.
Complementing this change is a recently refreshed Raffles Courtyard menu, featuring a selection of local and regional classics reimagined by the chefs. The menu also includes Peranakan dishes created in collaboration with Grace Kee, the founder and chef of private dining concept Good Graces.
New dishes include Laksa Risotto, which combines risotto with laksa sauce and charred octopus garnished with trout roe, and Butterfly Blue Pea Nasi Lemak, which features blue pea coconut rice served with crispy soft-shell crab.
Raffles Courtyard will also introduce weekly promotions, including a set lunch priced at S$30 (US$24) available daily from noon to 2pm, and an extended happy hour from 3pm to 10pm offering drinks from S$14++.
Grill Night will take place every Tuesday from 5pm to 9pm, featuring a barbecue spread with a live grill station serving Southeast Asian-inspired dishes.
Wine Wednesdays happens every Wednesday from 12pm to 10pm, where guests can enjoy selected wines by the glass for S$12++ and a complimentary second bottle with selected wine bottle orders.
Raffles Courtyard is located at 328 North Bridge Road, Raffles Arcade, Singapore 188718.