Inside Singapore Airlines’ newly revamped SilverKris First Class Lounge at Changi Airport Terminal 2

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has unveiled an all-new First Class SilverKris Lounge at Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2), set to open on Friday (Nov 7).

Located on Level 3 near Departure Gate E, the 1,050 sq m lounge is 11 per cent larger than the previous First Class SilverKris Lounge in the terminal. It seats about 130 guests and welcomes SIA’s Suites and First Class travellers, Solitaire PPS Club members, as well as First Class passengers flying with Star Alliance partner airlines.

The revamp is part of SIA’s S$45 million investment to upgrade its lounges in T2 over a two-year period, which it announced in April 2025. The SilverKris Business Class Lounge and KrisFlyer Gold Lounge will also undergo renovations, set for completion in 2027.