Inside Singapore Airlines’ newly revamped SilverKris First Class Lounge at Changi Airport Terminal 2
Singapore Airlines will open its new SilverKris First Class Lounge at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Nov 7, which features expanded spaces, refreshed interiors, and enhanced amenities for premium travellers.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) has unveiled an all-new First Class SilverKris Lounge at Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2), set to open on Friday (Nov 7).
Located on Level 3 near Departure Gate E, the 1,050 sq m lounge is 11 per cent larger than the previous First Class SilverKris Lounge in the terminal. It seats about 130 guests and welcomes SIA’s Suites and First Class travellers, Solitaire PPS Club members, as well as First Class passengers flying with Star Alliance partner airlines.
The revamp is part of SIA’s S$45 million investment to upgrade its lounges in T2 over a two-year period, which it announced in April 2025. The SilverKris Business Class Lounge and KrisFlyer Gold Lounge will also undergo renovations, set for completion in 2027.
As visitors approach the new First Class SilverKris Lounge, they are first greeted by a striking batik wall spanning over 20m in length and nearly three metres in height. The installation is an artistic interpretation of the SIA batik motif, crafted from 97 laser-cut plexiglass batik flowers with gold powder-coated aluminum accents. A programmed lighting sequence brings the wall to life, making the flowers pulse softly as they brighten and fade in slow rhythm.
New features inside the lounge include a 12-seater Signature Bar serving coffee, cocktails, wines and spirits. There are four distinct zones for dining, work, and relaxation, as well as upgraded restrooms and shower facilities.
Signature elements such as SIA’s wingback chairs and bespoke furniture in familiar hues have been retained to reinforce the understated elegance of the SilverKris Lounge experience.
Amenities include individual productivity pods equipped with reading lights and charging points, a meeting room that can host up to six people, equipped with video conferencing facilities, and two soundproof booths for private calls.
Travellers in need of a pre-flight power nap can get some shut-eye in one of four semi-private, soundproofed resting pods. Each resting pod features an adjustable Poltrona Frau reclining armchair and sliding door for privacy.
Those travelling with kids can make use of a playroom for children, which features a Sony PlayStation 5 game console, alongside specially selected tactile games. A separate nursing room is also available for parents’ convenience.
In addition, the lounge is designed with inclusivity in mind, with step-free access throughout, Braille signages and hearing loop systems.
The dining spread – a highlight of the lounge experience – will include favourites such as the SilverKris Signature Laksa and Chwee Kueh. New dishes, prepared a la minute by in-house chefs at the live cooking stations, include Stir Fried XO Carrot Cake with Bean Sprouts and Hawaiian Chicken Burger with Crinkle Cut Fries.
In celebration of the lounge’s opening, customers can enjoy exclusive dishes such as Herb-roasted Chicken Cacciatore, Mediterranean Quinoa Salad and Ondeh Ondeh Cake through the month of November in 2025.
The beverage section includes specialty cocktails such as the SilverKris Bloody Mary, Singapore Sling and the wellness-inspired Root Recovery. These are complemented by an extensive range of champagnes, wines and spirits, along with soft drinks, freshly brewed coffee and TWG teas.