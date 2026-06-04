Singapore Airlines limits Business Class advance seat selection based on fare type and membership

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has introduced new changes to its advance Business Class seat selection policy, limiting access to preferred seats for passengers travelling on lower-priced Business Class fares and most KrisFlyer award redemptions.

Under the revised policy, passengers booked on Business Lite fares, as well as those redeeming Business Class tickets through KrisFlyer Saver, Advantage and Promo awards, will be restricted to selecting from a smaller pool of seats located primarily in the rear sections of the Business Class cabin.

“From Jun 2, Singapore Airlines (SIA) revised its Business Class advance seat selection policy based on fare type and KrisFlyer membership status. This change is part of our ongoing efforts to adjust seat availability for commercial reasons, while accommodating customers with specific needs,” an SIA spokesperson said in a statement to CNA Luxury.

The revised policy applies to all seat selections made on or after Jun 2, regardless of when the ticket was purchased. All seat selections made before Jun 2 will not be affected, SIA said.

Passengers travelling on Business Standard and Business Flexi fares, as well as those booking Business Access awards, will retain access to the airline's full advance seat-selection inventory, subject to existing exclusions for certain bassinet, bulkhead and PPS Club-reserved seats.

Members of the PPS Club and Solitaire PPS Club will retain full access to Business Class seating regardless of fare type or award category.

The changes affect most aircraft in SIA’s fleet, including the Airbus A350, Airbus A380, Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-10. The Boeing 737-8 MAX appears to be exempt from the new restrictions.

“Customers may view the seat map for their flight and select or change seats via the Manage Booking function on the SIA website or SingaporeAir mobile app. SIA apologises to all customers if their preferred seat is unavailable,” SIA said.