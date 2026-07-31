5 Singapore hotels to check into for the National Day long weekend

The June school holidays may have come and gone, along with your annual leave and a healthy chunk of last year’s bonus. But here's the good news: The National Day long weekend is just around the corner.

If you’re already craving another escape – but your wallet is politely suggesting you stay in the +65 – consider this your sign to book a staycation.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options.

Over the past year, Singapore’s hotel scene has welcomed a wave of new openings and major refurbishments, from rainforest retreats and secluded Sentosa resorts to stylish city boltholes in the heart of town.

Whether you’re planning a romantic weekend, a family getaway or simply looking for an excuse to swap household chores for room service and a fluffy bathrobe, there’s plenty of reason to play tourist in your own city.

Better still, every hotel on this list belongs to a major loyalty programme, including Accor Live Limitless (ALL), Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) and Marriott Bonvoy. That means you can put those accumulated points to use – or start earning towards your next holiday.