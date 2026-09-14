Pregnant and planning a trip? What to know before you go
Doctors explain when travel is generally safest, what to check before flying and why access to medical care at your destination matters.
When I was 20 weeks pregnant with my daughter, I took a babymoon with my now-husband. Though it was March, we encountered a heat wave in Palm Springs, California. Still, I decided to hike in the desert in Joshua Tree National Park.
Barely 30 minutes in, I became overheated and my feet swelled up. Miserable, I called it off and retreated to our hotel.
It can often be hard to anticipate how travelling — even in less extreme conditions — could affect a pregnancy. Thankfully, doing some research and simple prep, and getting advice from your doctor can make things go smoother.
TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR
At least four to six weeks beforehand, describe your trip to your doctor so they can do a risk assessment to help determine if you're cleared for travel, said Dr Mark Turrentine, a professor at the Baylor College of Medicine and a member of a panel that reviews pregnancy and travel guidelines published by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
The ideal time to travel is between 14 and 28 weeks for most low-risk, singleton pregnancies, he said, adding emergencies are more common during the first 12 weeks or the early third trimester.
“You can get turned away from the airline at any point in pregnancy,” said Dr Jennifer Doorey, an assistant professor in the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She suggested always carrying a doctor’s letter that includes your due date and says you’re cleared to fly.
After 28 weeks, many international airlines require such documentation. After 36 weeks, some airlines won’t allow you on board except under special circumstances. The cutoff can be earlier for certain risk factors. Cruise companies often won’t allow pregnant passengers aboard after 23 weeks. Check with your carrier.
For your return, leave some wiggle room for possible delays.
PRIORITISE ACCESS TO HIGH-LEVEL CARE
Your doctor can help you assess available care at your destination and create a backup plan. An island or remote area may not have a hospital, a labour and delivery unit, or a neonatal intensive care unit.
“If your water broke and you got stuck in that hospital, would that be acceptable to you?” Dr Doorey said.
If you’re taking a cruise, investigate the level of care on board and in ports. When flying, consider how long you’ll be in the air and over large bodies of water, and in what areas the plane could make an emergency landing, along with available medical options.
Check World Health Organization travel advice for areas at risk of mosquito-transmitted illnesses that can cause pregnancy complications and, with certain infections, birth defects. Protect yourself by wearing long-sleeved clothing, using pregnancy-safe repellents and sleeping indoors with air conditioning and closed windows, Dr Turrentine suggested.
PLAN AHEAD ON COVERAGE
Check what your health or travel insurance covers before you leave, particularly for pregnancy-related care overseas. Consider a separate travel medical insurance policy for emergencies and evacuation. Routine pregnancy care and childbirth may not be covered, while some emergencies may be, so clarify the terms with your insurer before travelling.
Carry prenatal medical records in digital and hard copy. Bring an extra supply of prescription medications.
PROTECT YOURSELF WHILE IN TRANSIT
Stay hydrated. Dr Doorey suggested drinking a bottle of water before the flight, finishing another on board and guzzling more if the trip is long.
Use compression socks to improve blood flow, reduce swelling and help prevent blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis. Walk around the plane at least every few hours.
Wear your seatbelt correctly. “You want it in the crease below the bump, like touching your two hip bones on either side,” Dr Doorey said. Avoid elevating your legs on a car’s dashboard in case the airbag deploys, she added.
TAKE CARE AT YOUR DESTINATION
Book accommodations with air conditioning and an elevator, or ask for a low floor. Tell the staff you’re pregnant.
Consider splurging on a room with a view, said Alison Mullis, who runs a family travel blog. While visiting the Azores during her second trimester, she was sidelined by sickness, but said the vista she could see remained memorable.
Don’t pack too much into one day. Avoid hot tubs and monitor your body temperature — overheating is common, and especially risky, during the first trimester. Symptoms include heavy sweating, headache, or dark urine, among others. Drink cool water slowly and rest, Dr Turrentine said.
Stay away from physical activities that could cause abdominal trauma, like skiing or scuba diving.
Be aware of urgent maternal warning signs, or symptoms associated with high blood pressure or preterm labour, Dr Turrentine said. He advised seeking medical care for abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, contractions, a persistent headache and dizziness, among others. If you’re unsure, err on the side of caution.
Once you’ve been cleared by your doctor, travelling while pregnant is generally considered safe. Still, it can also be stressful. Using short-term anxiety medication is generally not advisable but speak with your doctor. Stretching, paced breathing, muscle relaxation exercises, splashing water on your face or redirecting your thoughts can help.
By Danielle Gelfand © The New York Times.
A version of this article was originally published in The New York Times.