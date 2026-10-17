Shopping in Europe? Here's how to claim a VAT refund

Travellers visiting Europe often pay taxes that are bundled into the prices of goods and services. These taxes are widespread across European Union countries and are even charged on hotel rates and restaurant meals. For visitors from outside the EU, the taxes paid on certain consumer goods they plan to take home are refundable upon departure.

In Europe, value-added taxes – or VAT – are charged at the national level and accumulate at each phase of production, marketing and distribution. As these taxes are typically included in the retail price, shoppers may not realise they are paying them.

VAT tax rates and minimum thresholds for qualifying purchases vary by country. Across Europe, VAT rates range from 8.1 per cent to 27 per cent and average 21.9 pe rcent.

Many countries impose a minimum purchase value from a single vendor to be eligible for a VAT refund. Spain, where there is no minimum to apply for a refund, is an exception. The guidelines in France are more typical; there, consumers must spend 100 euros (about US$114 or S$144) at a participating retailer, where the purchase can be a single item or several rung up together.

Because the process is not synchronised by the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union that oversees national tax rules, procedures vary and can be confusing. While travellers should check with the retailer for specific instructions, here are the steps to take in order to get a VAT refund in Europe.

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