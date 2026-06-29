Luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur to open in late 2026
Travellers can now reserve stays at the all-suite luxury hotel set to open in Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle in late 2026.
Travellers can now book stays at Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, a 268-suite hotel scheduled to open in late 2026 in the Malaysian capital’s Golden Triangle district.
The property is Hilton’s first Waldorf Astoria in Malaysia. Located near Bukit Bintang, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and the Petronas Twin Towers, it will offer suites ranging from 80 sq m one-bedroom units to a 745 sq m Waldorf Astoria Suite. Each suite is designed with residential-style living spaces and floor-to-ceiling views of the city skyline.
Dining concepts at the hotel will include collaborations with internationally acclaimed chefs Garima Arora and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, spanning multiple venues and social spaces. Arora is the chef and owner of award-winning restaurant Gaa in Bangkok, who became the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star in 2018. Vongerichten is a renowned French culinary star whose restaurant empire spans over 60 fine dining establishments, bistros, and hotel ventures worldwide.
Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur will also have a spa and wellness centre offering personalised treatments, alongside facilities for gatherings and events. Over the coming months, additional dining, wellness and social offerings will be introduced as part of the hotel’s lead-up to its opening.
Ahead of its opening, the hotel is offering the Waldorf Astoria Indulgence Escape package, starting from RM 2,181 (US$534; S$691) that includes breakfast and 15,000 Hilton Honors Points for bookings with a minimum two-night stay.
Etienne Dalancon, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, said: “Now open for reservations, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur marks the reawakening of a truly iconic address, reimagined for a new generation of discerning travellers. We look forward to welcoming our first guests as the hotel begins to come to life.”