Why Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Offshore continues to hold its own in 2026

https://www.audemarspiguet.com/com/en/stores.html?utm_campaign=sg_26_q2_ICONS_apsg_direct_dy_traffic_all&utm_source=CNA&utm_medium=DigitalSwitzerland is where many of the world’s thought leaders seem to gather in the first few months of the year – and not just to ski or revel in the apres-ski scene. Davos arrives in January; then, in early February this year, Audemars Piguet staged its annual AP Social Club, an insider summit for journalists, collectors and VIP clients – essentially Davos for watch connoisseurs.

Or perhaps Davos meets Soho House is more accurate. Though essentially a product launch, it is also very much a watch-nerd pilgrimage and Alpine networking soiree – highly curated and undeniably clubby. In spirit, it feels less like a trade fair and more like an exclusive watchmaking salon.

This year’s theme, Crafting Time, showcased how the 151-year-old manufacture continues to blend traditional watchmaking excellence with cutting-edge engineering. Unsurprisingly, several headline pieces drew immediate attention, prompting a flurry of "oohs" and "aahs". These technical marvels were designed to push the boundaries of horology and spark conversation across the industry.