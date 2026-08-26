Audemars Piguet brings rare watches and watchmaking demonstrations to Singapore

Designed for seasoned collectors and newcomers to mechanical watchmaking, the event combines archival displays with interactive elements and live demonstrations to trace Audemars Piguet’s evolution since its founding in Le Brassus in 1875. The company remains in the hands of the Audemars and Piguet families and describes itself as the oldest fine watchmaking manufacturer still owned by its founding families.

The exhibition unfolds across four themed rooms, each dedicated to a different facet of Audemars Piguet’s watchmaking expertise. Looking Back and Beyond begins with rare archival timepieces charting key milestones in the manufacture’s history. From there, Astronomy: Guided by the Cosmos turns to celestial timekeeping, tracing the watchmaker’s mastery of astronomical complications through pieces spanning several generations. A demonstration will bring one of its most intricate calendar mechanisms to life.

The third room, The Beauty Within, explores the art of openworking – the demanding craft of removing sections of a movement’s plates and bridges to reveal its inner architecture. Vintage examples trace the technique’s development, while newer creations show how it continues to inform Audemars Piguet’s contemporary designs. The final room, Crafting the Future: Giving Time a Voice, turns to chiming complications, among the rarest and most complex in horology. Here, sound becomes an expression of fine watchmaking, with a live demonstration giving visitors the opportunity to hear one of these mechanisms up close.