British designer Max Lamb and Potato Head transform Bali’s waste into design gold

“Designers have a huge responsibility – myself included – to justify with conviction every product or idea we put out into the world,” said Lamb, reflecting on the importance of this approach to design. “Once an idea becomes a reality, it turns into something permanent. We are taking raw materials, extracting them from the earth, depleting the world’s resources and turning them into products we believe humankind needs, which is, of course, debatable.

He elaborated, “Given the speed of human consumption and production, design is more critical than ever. Every designer must take personal responsibility to truly question what is necessary. And if something is necessary, we must find new ways of working and using materials that demonstrate extreme respect for those resources, employing them in the most sustainable way possible.”

The hope is that the Wasted approach will go from Bali to become a global project, drawing on local waste resources from different countries. “We will be using materials that are fully sustainable, grown with minimal environmental impact, low energy, and minimal water consumption. At the same time, those materials should be durable – designed to last as long as possible without wearing out – and either fully recyclable or biodegradable,” said Lamb.

For him, design goes beyond aesthetics. It is about mindset, responsibility, and respect and stewardship for the earth and local communities. Intrinsically, Wasted goes back to the basis of good design. “It’s also about designing products that hold value, products that can stimulate human interaction and connection,” Lamb commented.

He reflected, “The idea is that by designing something well and using quality materials, we can encourage people to build a relationship with the product and respect it. When people respect the product, the material, and the design, they’ll take care of it and make it last longer, rather than thinking, ‘I’m tired of this; I need to replace it with something new.’ It’s the opposite of fashion – removing style from the equation and instead designing with pragmatism, respect and necessity in mind.”