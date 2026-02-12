Jungkook of BTS joins Hublot as latest brand ambassador
Swiss watchmaker Hublot has announced Jungkook of BTS as its latest brand ambassador, tapping the K-pop star’s influence as BTS builds momentum for its 2026 comeback.
It’s official: Jungkook, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, is the latest ambassador for Swiss watch brand Hublot, the company announced on Feb 12.
Hublot sent ARMYs into a frenzy when it dropped a short teaser clip on Instagram on Feb 10. The video featured only the silhouette of a man, followed by an announcement date, Feb 12, and was purposefully shrouded in mystery. But fans quickly recognised the familiar frame and hairstyle of the singer, flooding the comment section with his name and GIFs of the K-pop idol. " A new chapter is about to begin," the caption read.
Rising to prominence as one of the vocalists of BTS, Jungkook has established himself as a global artist and performer. In 2022, the K-pop sensation kicked off the Qatar World Cup by performing his hit solo single, Dreamers. In July 2023, his single Seven (featuring Latto) became the first K-pop solo track to surpass 2.5 billion streams on Spotify.
The Hublot appointment comes at a time when BTS mania is once again peaking, following the group’s announcement of its comeback after all the members completed their mandatory national service. The septet will return with the Arirang World Tour, set to kick off on Apr 9, 2026, in Goyang, South Korea. The band's upcoming album, Arirang, drops on Mar 20. BTS will also stage a free comeback concert titled The Comeback Live Arirang on Mar 21 at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, which will be livestreamed globally on Netflix.
Commenting on the Hublot partnership, Jungkook said, “Performing Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup in 2022, with Hublot as Official Timekeeper of the competition, was a moment where time and music felt connected. Now, collaborating with Hublot feels like that moment coming full circle. I’ve always admired the brand’s confidence, its craftsmanship, its way of creating its own path.”
Jungkook joins Hublot’s stable of high-profile ambassadors, which include football star Kylian Mbappe, tennis legend Novak Djokovic, sprinter Usain Bolt and artist Daniel Arsham.
Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot, affirmed: “Jungkook is one of the most influential artists of his generation. His precision, his passion and his willingness to push boundaries reflect the very spirit of Hublot. Just as we continuously rethink, refine and re-engineer our creations, from the fusion of materials to the mastery of our in-house movements, Jungkook carries the spirit of evolution, always transforming, always original. We are honoured to welcome him into the Hublot family.”
In campaign images, Jungkook wears the Big Bang Original Unico, which launched in January 2026. The watch features a dial engraved with a pattern resembling carbon fibre. Its bezel is set with six functional screws, while the multi-layered construction juxtaposes materials such as ceramic, titanium and King Gold.