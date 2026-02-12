Jungkook of BTS joins Hublot as latest brand ambassador

It’s official: Jungkook, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, is the latest ambassador for Swiss watch brand Hublot, the company announced on Feb 12.

Hublot sent ARMYs into a frenzy when it dropped a short teaser clip on Instagram on Feb 10. The video featured only the silhouette of a man, followed by an announcement date, Feb 12, and was purposefully shrouded in mystery. But fans quickly recognised the familiar frame and hairstyle of the singer, flooding the comment section with his name and GIFs of the K-pop idol. " A new chapter is about to begin," the caption read.