Chanel goes sheer and wild for Matthieu Blazy’s spring/summer 2027 show

Chanel showed see-through skirts and tiger-print tweed in creative director Matthieu Blazy's spring/summer 2027 collection on Monday as the Parisian fashion house rides a wave of enthusiasm that has helped drive sales even as other luxury brands struggle.

Since his first collection a year ago, Blazy's designs — injecting youthful glitter and loud colour combinations into the Parisian label's traditional tweed suits — have attracted new customers to the brand and kept Chanel stores buzzing with activity.

Front-row guests including Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, and Pedro Pascal arrived to throngs of cameras in the vast expanse of the Grand Palais. The glass dome roof was hung with a giant moon and a flock of luminescent seagulls, while the floor was laid in a Martian orange-and-green pattern in reflective resin.