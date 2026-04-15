Chanel dials up the fun at Watches and Wonders 2026 with the Coco Game capsule collection

In an industry where watches tend to lean classic, fashion house Chanel stands out for its bold, playful and whimsical approach to watchmaking. It is no exception for 2026, as the house unveils its latest novelties at Watches and Wonders, including the Coco Game capsule collection.

The collection consists of 14 models, with designs inspired by retro video games and chess. Gabrielle Chanel is the central figure of an exceptional chessboard, where each pawn is crafted by combining gold, ceramic and diamonds. These pawns take on the form of the Vendome column, a mannequin bust and the lion as a reflection of the universe of Chanel. The black and white queens come in the form of diamond-studded, tweed-suited figures of Gabrielle Chanel herself, each with a timepiece under their base. They can also be worn as necklaces on a white gold, diamond and onyx chain.