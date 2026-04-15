Chanel dials up the fun at Watches and Wonders 2026 with the Coco Game capsule collection
Chanel brings its signature whimsy to Watches and Wonders 2026 with the Coco Game capsule collection, alongside new J12 models, including the now-permanent J12 Bleu, and the Noeud de Camelia line.
In an industry where watches tend to lean classic, fashion house Chanel stands out for its bold, playful and whimsical approach to watchmaking. It is no exception for 2026, as the house unveils its latest novelties at Watches and Wonders, including the Coco Game capsule collection.
The collection consists of 14 models, with designs inspired by retro video games and chess. Gabrielle Chanel is the central figure of an exceptional chessboard, where each pawn is crafted by combining gold, ceramic and diamonds. These pawns take on the form of the Vendome column, a mannequin bust and the lion as a reflection of the universe of Chanel. The black and white queens come in the form of diamond-studded, tweed-suited figures of Gabrielle Chanel herself, each with a timepiece under their base. They can also be worn as necklaces on a white gold, diamond and onyx chain.
On Chanel’s iconic J12 models, Mademoiselle becomes a pixelated game character on the seconds hand, trotting around the dial. The J12 Coco Game is available in two versions – glossy white and matte black ceramic – with dial indexes set with brilliant-cut diamonds and a bezel featuring a baguette motif.
On the Boy.Friend Coco Game, Gabrielle Chanel appears as the Queen of Hearts, depicted in her iconic black-edged tweed suit, complete with her boater hat and layered pearl necklaces.
Beyond the Coco Game capsule collection, new novelties from the house include a slew of J12 models, leaning into its unisex appeal with two new sizes – a miniature 28mm and oversized 42mm.
Highlights include the J12 Golden Black, which plays on the contrast of materials with either a polished or matte black ceramic case and bracelet, paired with yellow gold-plated indexes. While the mini version is powered by a quartz movement, the sapphire crystal caseback on the maxi version reveals the Caliber 12.1, an automatic movement produced by Kenissi.
The J12 Bleu, released in 2025 as a limited series, now becomes part of the permanent collection at Chanel. It comes in two sizes – 33mm and 38mm – each bearing the signature hallmarks of the J12 in a matte deep blue ceramic that Chanel describes as “too blue to be black” and “too black to be blue”.
The Noeud de Camelia collection is one for fashion lovers. Comprising four wristwatches and a secret ring, it draws inspiration from Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite flower, the camellia, reinterpreted as a couture-inspired bow that doubles as a “secret” cover concealing the dial underneath.