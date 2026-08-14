Concours d’Elegance Singapore brings classic cars, supercars and cinematic spectacle to Gardens by the Bay

Lake Como has the legendary Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. California has the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Rome held its inaugural Anantara Concorso Roma earlier this year. And now, Singapore has a classic car event of its own.

Touted as the world’s first immersive concours, Concours d’Elegance Singapore is being held at IMBA Theatre, Gardens by the Bay, until Aug 16.

The exhibition brings together collector cars rarely seen on the roads, from a 1966 Jaguar MK2 to a 1989 Lamborghini Countach. The classic and vintage automobiles offer a glimpse into earlier eras of motoring, each with its own story and provenance.

In Singapore, the traditional concours format is reimagined with cinematic storytelling, music and large-scale projections, which transport the cars through famous grand touring routes and landscapes.