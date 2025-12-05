Logo
Creative director Dario Vitale exits Versace two days after Prada's acquisition
The designer’s abrupt exit comes only eight months after his appointment and days after Prada Group’s acquisition of Versace.

A man walks with a Prada shopping bag in front of a Versace shop, at the Montenapoleone luxury fashion street, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

05 Dec 2025 10:11AM (Updated: 05 Dec 2025 10:14AM)
Creative director Dario Vitale is leaving Italian fashion brand Versace only eight months after he was appointed, the company said in a statement Thursday (Dec 4).

Vitale’s exit comes just two days after Prada Group finalised its US$1.375 billion (S$1.78 billion) cash acquisition of Versace, starting a new era for the brand.

“We would like to sincerely thank Dario for his outstanding contribution to the development of the brand’s creative strategy during this transition period, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” Versace said in a statement.

Dario Vitale. (Photo: Versace)

Vitale will exit the brand on Dec 12 and his successor will be announced in due course, the company added.

Meanwhile, CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger will oversee the creative team.

Vitale’s ascension at Versace in April marked a dramatic turn for the fashion house. He was only the third creative director after Gianni Versace, who was killed in 1997, and his sister Donatella Versace, who assumed the role after his death until Vitale took over.

His first collection for the house debuted in September.

Source: AP/bt

