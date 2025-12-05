Creative director Dario Vitale exits Versace two days after Prada's acquisition

Creative director Dario Vitale is leaving Italian fashion brand Versace only eight months after he was appointed, the company said in a statement Thursday (Dec 4).

Vitale’s exit comes just two days after Prada Group finalised its US$1.375 billion (S$1.78 billion) cash acquisition of Versace, starting a new era for the brand.

“We would like to sincerely thank Dario for his outstanding contribution to the development of the brand’s creative strategy during this transition period, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” Versace said in a statement.